Today’s Headlines

  • Libraries are launching bike-share programs (US News)
  • How design is being upended by climate crisis (Curbed)
  • Bill would increase rebates for electric cars (Sacrament Bee, Courthouse News)
  • New York bicyclists stage a “die-in” to protest recent deaths (NY Daily News)
  • Lompoc seeks residents’ input on pedestrian needs (KEYT)
  • FTA allocates $ for rail projects in CA–for L.A. Metro– as well as AZ, WA (Mass Transit)
  • There are bigger problems than fare evasion on BART (Systemic Failure)
  • Exploring the notion of cap-and-trade for cars (E&E News)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF