Today’s Headlines
- Libraries are launching bike-share programs (US News)
- How design is being upended by climate crisis (Curbed)
- Bill would increase rebates for electric cars (Sacrament Bee, Courthouse News)
- New York bicyclists stage a “die-in” to protest recent deaths (NY Daily News)
- Lompoc seeks residents’ input on pedestrian needs (KEYT)
- FTA allocates $ for rail projects in CA–for L.A. Metro– as well as AZ, WA (Mass Transit)
- There are bigger problems than fare evasion on BART (Systemic Failure)
- Exploring the notion of cap-and-trade for cars (E&E News)
