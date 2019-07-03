Happy Independence Day!

Jly4bike

Streetsblog California wishes all its readers a very happy holiday.
We will be writing at you again on Monday. Until then, have a great time!

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Happy Holidays from Streetsblog California

By Melanie Curry |
Streetsblog California will be off for the holidays tomorrow and Friday. We wish you a safe and fun holiday celebration, and a happy new year full of good walks and fun bike rides. On Monday December 28, SBCA will return to present nominations for the 2015 Streetsie awards, Los Angeles edition. Vote for your favorite livability […]

Happy Bike to Work Day!

By Melanie Curry |
Yes, yes, every day is bike to work day, but today is the day we get to celebrate it. Here’s a photo of one group of happy participants in Berkeley, California, where the mayors of Copenhagen, Denmark and Jena, Germany joined Berkeley Mayor Tom Bates for a “mayorpalooza” bike ride through town. We’re putting together […]
4th of July Parade in Morro Bay. Image: Bike SLO/Flickr

Happy Independence Day

By Melanie Curry |
Whether you’re working as usual or sleeping in, stay safe and enjoy the disruption of regular schedules. And if you’re lazing around, take a few minutes to read this NY Times article about the value of slowing down, paying attention, and hand-copying the U.S. Constitution.