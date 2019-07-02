Today’s Headlines

  • It’s camping season. Don’t go camping (SF Chronicle)
  • California mandates zero emission transportation to and within airports (Scientific American)
  • UC Davis to host workshop on mobility justice and bicycle equity (The College Fix)
  • Questions and answers about new Mendocino bike lanes (Mendo Voice)
  • “Idaho Stop” law goes into effect in Arkansas today (5News)
  • Cities organize in the face of scooter data questions (GreenBiz)
  • What happened when I rented an electric scooter for a month (CityLab)
  • Pedestrianism has a history as an extreme sport (Deadspin)
  • SF Transit Center reopens, but without bus service (US News & World Report)
  • A generational shift on the school busing debate (CityLab)
  • Why San Francisco techies hate the city they transformed (Guardian)
  • Oregon cap-and-trade fight gets uglier (Oregon Business)

