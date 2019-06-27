Today’s Headlines

Oregon passes law allowing bike riders to treat stop signs as yields (Bike Portland)

E-bikes are popular, but regulations are inconsistent and slow to catch up (Phys.Org)

Fight smog, ride a bike (Northeast News)

To increase bike commuting, look to neighborhoods (Ohio State University)

Former CA governor Arnold Schwarzenegger mugs it up for electric cars (Mashable)

Bill that would add penalties for distracted driving moves forward (CBS)

What if all this highway building has just been a big mistake? (Leo Weekly)

Conservatives nudge the Supreme Court to dismantle affordable housing policies (The Intercept)

A deep dive into upzoning and its effects on affordable housing (Governing)

