Today’s Headlines

  • Oregon passes law allowing bike riders to treat stop signs as yields (Bike Portland)
  • E-bikes are popular, but regulations are inconsistent and slow to catch up (Phys.Org)
  • Fight smog, ride a bike (Northeast News)
  • To increase bike commuting, look to neighborhoods (Ohio State University)
  • Former CA governor Arnold Schwarzenegger mugs it up for electric cars (Mashable)
  • Bill that would add penalties for distracted driving moves forward (CBS)
  • What if all this highway building has just been a big mistake? (Leo Weekly)
  • Conservatives nudge the Supreme Court to dismantle affordable housing policies (The Intercept)
  • A deep dive into upzoning and its effects on affordable housing (Governing)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF