Today’s Headlines
- Oregon passes law allowing bike riders to treat stop signs as yields (Bike Portland)
- E-bikes are popular, but regulations are inconsistent and slow to catch up (Phys.Org)
- Fight smog, ride a bike (Northeast News)
- To increase bike commuting, look to neighborhoods (Ohio State University)
- Former CA governor Arnold Schwarzenegger mugs it up for electric cars (Mashable)
- Bill that would add penalties for distracted driving moves forward (CBS)
- What if all this highway building has just been a big mistake? (Leo Weekly)
- Conservatives nudge the Supreme Court to dismantle affordable housing policies (The Intercept)
- A deep dive into upzoning and its effects on affordable housing (Governing)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF