Today’s Headlines
- The San Fernando Valley <3s scooters, too! (Daily News)
- Workplace dress codes are destroying the planet (Outside)
- CV Link in Coachella is shaping up (Desert Sun)
- Where walking is a transit option (Route Fifty)
- California’s clean vehicle voucher program has been around for ten years (Mass Transit)
- Electric vehicle charging is not as commonplace or easy as gas stations (NY Times)
- Who’s coming to California, and who’s leaving (CALmatters)
- Huge housing project planned for toxic site on hold while Navy figures out cleanup plan (SF Chronicle)
- Community colleges do not want to allow homeless students to sleep on campus (Sacramento Bee)
- Stanford offers $4.7 billion for Bay Area housing, transit in exchange for campus expansion approval (Bloomberg)
- Oregon senators are still on the lam over cap-and-trade bill (BBC)
