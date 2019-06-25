Today’s Headlines

The San Fernando Valley <3s scooters, too! (Daily News)

Workplace dress codes are destroying the planet (Outside)

CV Link in Coachella is shaping up (Desert Sun)

Where walking is a transit option (Route Fifty)

California’s clean vehicle voucher program has been around for ten years (Mass Transit)

Electric vehicle charging is not as commonplace or easy as gas stations (NY Times)

Who’s coming to California, and who’s leaving (CALmatters)

Huge housing project planned for toxic site on hold while Navy figures out cleanup plan (SF Chronicle)

Community colleges do not want to allow homeless students to sleep on campus (Sacramento Bee)

Stanford offers $4.7 billion for Bay Area housing, transit in exchange for campus expansion approval (Bloomberg)

Oregon senators are still on the lam over cap-and-trade bill (BBC)

