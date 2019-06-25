Today’s Headlines

  • The San Fernando Valley <3s scooters, too! (Daily News)
  • Workplace dress codes are destroying the planet (Outside)
  • CV Link in Coachella is shaping up (Desert Sun)
  • Where walking is a transit option (Route Fifty)
  • California’s clean vehicle voucher program has been around for ten years (Mass Transit)
  • Electric vehicle charging is not as commonplace or easy as gas stations (NY Times)
  • Who’s coming to California, and who’s leaving (CALmatters)
  • Huge housing project planned for toxic site on hold while Navy figures out cleanup plan (SF Chronicle)
  • Community colleges do not want to allow homeless students to sleep on campus (Sacramento Bee)
  • Stanford offers $4.7 billion for Bay Area housing, transit in exchange for campus expansion approval (Bloomberg)
  • Oregon senators are still on the lam over cap-and-trade bill (BBC)

