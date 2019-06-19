Today’s Headlines
- Hearing this week on federal clean car rules (E&E News)
- Why pedestrian deaths are at their highest level since 1990 (KQED)
- The last transit link between Chico and Sacramento–the North Valley Shuttle–is gone (Chico Enterprise Record)
- L.A.’s slow buses could become a climate liability (LA Times)
- These transit projects could transform the San Fernando Valley (Daily News)
- Public officials in Maine compete in “Stupendous Tournament of Transit” and learn challenges of relying on public transit (Press Herald)
- Google announces $1B investment in Bay Area housing–it’s a start (LA Times, Curbed)
- Can zero carbon energy slow climate change? (NPR)
- Listen to young people: Oakland, 1990s (CityLab)
