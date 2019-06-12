Today’s Headlines
- To fight traffic congestion, invest in bikes and mass transit (Curbed)
- Bike-share in Bay Area rebrands, starts bringing back e-bikes (Fast Company)
- Uber’s plan for flying taxis won’t need new aviation laws, say Uber execs (Smart Cities Dive)
- Could CA repeal constitutional barrier to affordable housing? (Bay City Beacon)
- San Diego’s transit chief says MTS vision does not conflict with SANDAG’s long-term regional plans (Voice of San Diego)
- Stop wringing your hands about climate change and just do what needs doing (Vice)
- Looking forward to connecting the Bay Trail over the Richmond Bridge (ABC7)
- Federal bill would prevent FHWA from taking back some transportation funding (The Reporter)
- Bike-share is a good investment for communities (Topeka Capital-Journal)
- PG&E bankruptcy could imperil plan for 100% clean energy (Sacramento Bee)
- California struggles with what to do about plastic (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF