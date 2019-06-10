Today’s Headlines
- It must be bike season!
- World Naked Bike Ride confuses, delights, confuses (Daily Mail)
- Chico’s Bicycle (Powered) Music Festival (Enterprise Record)
- Santa Barbara awards 2019 Bike Challenge champs (Noozhawk)
- New bike lanes in the San Fernando Valley “will certainly save lives” (Daily News)
- Look at your city with new eyes (NextCity)
- Lyft sues SF over bike-share (Wired)
- Even automakers beg Trump administration to reopen talks with CA on fuel efficiency. Nope, says White House (CALmatters, Transport Topics)
- “Clean” freight is proving elusive (CALmatters)
- Another look at forest offsets (Energy at Haas)
