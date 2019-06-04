Today’s Headlines
- It bears repeating: Protected bike lanes make streets safer for everybody (CityLab)
- Report: High likelihood that the climate crisis will destroy human civilization in your lifetime (Vice)
- The economic cost of extreme weather events is much worse than they told you (The Conversation)
- California is far more energy efficient than the rest of the country (Vox)
- California moved its primary, upping its influence in national elections (CALmatters)
- A San Francisco dispute and the future of bike-share (Wired Magazine)
- Bike helmets were never designed to save your head in a car crash (Forbes)
- U.N. tells U.S. government its entire housing system is a human rights violation (Shelter)
