Today’s Headlines

  • It bears repeating: Protected bike lanes make streets safer for everybody (CityLab)
  • Report: High likelihood that the climate crisis will destroy human civilization in your lifetime (Vice)
  • The economic cost of extreme weather events is much worse than they told you (The Conversation)
  • California is far more energy efficient than the rest of the country (Vox)
  • California moved its primary, upping its influence in national elections (CALmatters)
  • A San Francisco dispute and the future of bike-share (Wired Magazine)
  • Bike helmets were never designed to save your head in a car crash (Forbes)
  • U.N. tells U.S. government its entire housing system is a human rights violation (Shelter)

