- An illustrated guide to some of the 200 housing bills being discussed this legislative session (Medium)
- A political battle over California’s suburban dream (CityLab)
- Mountain View approves demolition of rent-controlled apartments for new market-rate units (KTVU)
- Lawsuit tries using CEQA to block San Diego’s removal of parking requirements (NBC)
- Way to go, Concord police! To make the streets safe, tickets issued to dangerous pedestrians (and some drivers) (ABC7)
- CA sues Trump administration for rolling back fuel standards (Washington Examiner)
- More concrete falls from upper deck of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (Times-Herald, Mercury News)
- The oldest active school bus driver in California still loves his job (School Transportation News)
- Dixon ponders which streets to repair (The Reporter)
- A fight brews between a park and a freight train line (SF Chronicle)
