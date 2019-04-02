Today’s Headlines

US EPA decision makers are clearly not interested in precautionary principle, claim there is little evidence that bad air leads to early death (NPR)

Santa Maria tries out Open Streets (Noozhawk)

Duarte becomes first city in SoCal with an all-electric bus fleet (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)

Electric school buses are not as expensive as you might think (School Transportation News)

Tesla fined for emissions, hazardous waste (SF Chronicle)

A board game helps players re-envision a BART parking lot (Berkeleyside)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF