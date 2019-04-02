Today’s Headlines
- US EPA decision makers are clearly not interested in precautionary principle, claim there is little evidence that bad air leads to early death (NPR)
- Santa Maria tries out Open Streets (Noozhawk)
- Duarte becomes first city in SoCal with an all-electric bus fleet (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)
- Electric school buses are not as expensive as you might think (School Transportation News)
- Tesla fined for emissions, hazardous waste (SF Chronicle)
- A board game helps players re-envision a BART parking lot (Berkeleyside)
