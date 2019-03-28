Today’s Headlines
- Central Coast Active Transportation Plan seeks public input (KSBY)
- It’s not your imagination: Pedestrian deaths are at a 30-year high (NPR)
- Millenials drive just as much as their elders (CityLab)
- A Michael Pollan lens on transportation consumption (GreenBiz)
- Where CA cap-and-trade money went (Grist)
- Study links air pollution to psychotic episodes in teens (Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- The false narrative that homelessness is a choice (Urban Institute)
- Machines make mistakes–how can we trust AI to drive? (Newsweek)
- In police violence, cities and their suburbs are inseparable (CityLab)
- Make America Grate Again: Artist builds a wall of cheese at the border (LA Times)
