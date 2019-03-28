Today’s Headlines

Central Coast Active Transportation Plan seeks public input (KSBY)

It’s not your imagination: Pedestrian deaths are at a 30-year high (NPR)

Millenials drive just as much as their elders (CityLab)

A Michael Pollan lens on transportation consumption (GreenBiz)

Where CA cap-and-trade money went (Grist)

Study links air pollution to psychotic episodes in teens (Thomson Reuters Foundation)

The false narrative that homelessness is a choice (Urban Institute)

Machines make mistakes–how can we trust AI to drive? (Newsweek)

In police violence, cities and their suburbs are inseparable (CityLab)

Make America Grate Again: Artist builds a wall of cheese at the border (LA Times)

