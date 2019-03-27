Today’s Headlines
- Why L.A.’s ride-hail drivers went on strike (CityLab)
- Congestion pricing in New York–and maybe San Francisco (SF Chronicle)
- City of Commerce shows catastrophic impacts of–and solutions for– climate change (The Nation)
- Why dedicating public space for recreation is good for all (The CityFix)
- The federal government is driving a national policy of sprawl (RouteFifty)
- Ways to improve state DOTs (Governing)
- Architecture sucks: Behind the glitzy, techno-urbanist facade of the Smart City lies the cold machinations of a police state (The Baffler)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF