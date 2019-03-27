Today’s Headlines

Why L.A.’s ride-hail drivers went on strike (CityLab)

Congestion pricing in New York–and maybe San Francisco (SF Chronicle)

City of Commerce shows catastrophic impacts of–and solutions for– climate change (The Nation)

Why dedicating public space for recreation is good for all (The CityFix)

The federal government is driving a national policy of sprawl (RouteFifty)

Ways to improve state DOTs (Governing)

Architecture sucks: Behind the glitzy, techno-urbanist facade of the Smart City lies the cold machinations of a police state (The Baffler)

