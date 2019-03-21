Today’s Headlines

Caltrans, local counties plan new 4-lane highway between Hollister and Gilroy to “ease strain” on commuting (San Benito)

Nevada County releases active transportation plan for comments (The Union)

Santa Rosa pedestrian fatality highlights bad street design (CBS Local)

Chinese electric buses are putting a dent in oil company profits (Bloomberg)

Sleeper issue for new mobility: Insurance (GreenBiz)

How “platooning” brings efficiency, safety to trucks (Wired)

Can Bay Area leadership help solve state housing crisis? (LA Times)

Sacramento building boom puts pressure on downtown streets (Sacramento Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF