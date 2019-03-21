Today’s Headlines
- Caltrans, local counties plan new 4-lane highway between Hollister and Gilroy to “ease strain” on commuting (San Benito)
- Nevada County releases active transportation plan for comments (The Union)
- Santa Rosa pedestrian fatality highlights bad street design (CBS Local)
- Chinese electric buses are putting a dent in oil company profits (Bloomberg)
- Sleeper issue for new mobility: Insurance (GreenBiz)
- How “platooning” brings efficiency, safety to trucks (Wired)
- Can Bay Area leadership help solve state housing crisis? (LA Times)
- Sacramento building boom puts pressure on downtown streets (Sacramento Bee)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF