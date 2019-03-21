Today’s Headlines

  • Caltrans, local counties plan new 4-lane highway between Hollister and Gilroy to “ease strain” on commuting (San Benito)
  • Nevada County releases active transportation plan for comments (The Union)
  • Santa Rosa pedestrian fatality highlights bad street design (CBS Local)
  • Chinese electric buses are putting a dent in oil company profits (Bloomberg)
  • Sleeper issue for new mobility: Insurance (GreenBiz)
  • How “platooning” brings efficiency, safety to trucks (Wired)
  • Can Bay Area leadership help solve state housing crisis? (LA Times)
  • Sacramento building boom puts pressure on downtown streets (Sacramento Bee)

