Protected bike lanes completed in SF in record time (Curbed)

Lyft would prefer you take a scooter (Bloomberg)

Federal bill would consider “freedom”–accessibility–as measure of success for transit projects (Human Transit)

Why bicycling has “flatlined” (The Dirt)

Long Beach Transit brings on a partner to provide transpo to Las Vegas (Daily Breeze)

Air pollution hampers kids’ lung development (CityMetric)

Farmers in Ohio notice that the climate is changing, but call it “weather weirding,” not climate change (Farm and Dairy)

Orinda City Council to discuss regional housing plan, which might force it to allow more housing (SFgate)

Why it’s a bad idea for cities to give tech companies incentives to build (CityLab)

