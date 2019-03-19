Today’s Headlines
- Protected bike lanes completed in SF in record time (Curbed)
- Lyft would prefer you take a scooter (Bloomberg)
- Federal bill would consider “freedom”–accessibility–as measure of success for transit projects (Human Transit)
- Why bicycling has “flatlined” (The Dirt)
- Long Beach Transit brings on a partner to provide transpo to Las Vegas (Daily Breeze)
- Air pollution hampers kids’ lung development (CityMetric)
- Farmers in Ohio notice that the climate is changing, but call it “weather weirding,” not climate change (Farm and Dairy)
- Orinda City Council to discuss regional housing plan, which might force it to allow more housing (SFgate)
- Why it’s a bad idea for cities to give tech companies incentives to build (CityLab)
