Today’s Headlines

  • Protected bike lanes completed in SF in record time (Curbed)
  • Lyft would prefer you take a scooter (Bloomberg)
  • Federal bill would consider “freedom”–accessibility–as measure of success for transit projects (Human Transit)
  • Why bicycling has “flatlined” (The Dirt)
  • Long Beach Transit brings on a partner to provide transpo to Las Vegas (Daily Breeze)
  • Air pollution hampers kids’ lung development (CityMetric)
  • Farmers in Ohio notice that the climate is changing, but call it “weather weirding,” not climate change (Farm and Dairy)
  • Orinda City Council to discuss regional housing plan, which might force it to allow more housing (SFgate)
  • Why it’s a bad idea for cities to give tech companies incentives to build (CityLab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF