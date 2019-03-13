Today’s Headlines

  • A cyclist gets hit, and asks whether riding in the road is worth the risk (Outside)
  • Senator Wiener makes sweeping changes to transit-housing bill (Curbed)
  • Does this app map crime, or paranoia? (CityLab)
  • Why lawsuits against cities for unsafe conditions aren’t making much of a difference (Planetizen)
  • National bill would provide funds to measure accessibility to jobs, not just car commutes (SSTI)
  • London is crowdsourcing street safety (Smart Cities World)
  • Closing central Madrid boosted retail spending there by 9.5% (Forbes)
  • A history of Berkeley’s racist zoning laws (Berkeleyside)
  • Venture capital thinks new mobility is worth billions (Forbes)
  • Local Motors releases first crash test footage of self-driving bus (The Verge)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today’s Headlines

By Melanie Curry |
Video: Caltrans launches in-house bike-share for employees in downtown Sacramento (YouTube) More pondering about why bike-share isn’t killing anyone (City Lab) (Momentum Mag) Transportation sales taxes: How high is too high? (Planetizen) The high costs of parking requirements (City Observatory) San Francisco neighbors get help from the city to transform alleys into pleasant spaces (Hoodline) […]

Today’s Headlines

By Melanie Curry |
Photos: L.A.’s Sixth Street bridge is slowly being taken down (Eastsider LA) Cities hope Gold Line extension will bring growth (LA Times) Fix California’s transit funding (LA Daily News) Stanislaus County seeks transportation sales tax measure (Oakdale Leader) Sacramento hires fare checkers to discourage fare jumpers (Sacramento Bee) Transit = freedom (Cleveland.com) How parking requirements […]

Today’s Headlines

By Melanie Curry |
What does Governor Brown’s proposed housing bill mean for affordability? (Better Institutions) UC Berkeley report says building more affordable housing is the best way to fight gentrification (East Bay Express) San Jose: Bike lanes proposed for Moorpark, Winchester (Cyclicious) Equal transportation news in Salinas (The Californian) Walking school buses and bicycle trains cut school traffic […]

Today’s Headlines

By Damien Newton |
Bike Share Expansion to the Beach in San Diego Proving Controversial (SD News) Bicyclist Skeptical That Plan to Ban Cyclists From Street Is About Safety (PV Cycling) Report: L.A. Has Worst Freeway Commute in the Country (LA Weekly) Different Report: But It’s the Bay Area That’s Got the Worst Drivers (SF Gate) Why Streetsblog Supporter Josef […]

Today’s Headlines

By Melanie Curry |
Santa Monica’s bike share is ready for the Expo line opening (Global Green) Berkeley develops “Resiliency Strategy” (Berkeleyside) Study looks at why bike share is so much safer than “regular biking” (Vox) People who live in walkable neighborhoods get more exercise (Science Codex) Two reports find that California’s climate change policies will save residents money […]