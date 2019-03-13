Today’s Headlines
- A cyclist gets hit, and asks whether riding in the road is worth the risk (Outside)
- Senator Wiener makes sweeping changes to transit-housing bill (Curbed)
- Does this app map crime, or paranoia? (CityLab)
- Why lawsuits against cities for unsafe conditions aren’t making much of a difference (Planetizen)
- National bill would provide funds to measure accessibility to jobs, not just car commutes (SSTI)
- London is crowdsourcing street safety (Smart Cities World)
- Closing central Madrid boosted retail spending there by 9.5% (Forbes)
- A history of Berkeley’s racist zoning laws (Berkeleyside)
- Venture capital thinks new mobility is worth billions (Forbes)
- Local Motors releases first crash test footage of self-driving bus (The Verge)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF