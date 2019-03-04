Today’s Headlines
- Santa Maria will hold its first Open Streets event (Santa Maria Times)
- You can’t take on climate change without tackling sprawl (Grist)
- The Green New Deal is forcing legislators to take a stand (US News)
- Community Choice energy aggregators could become power monopolies because big utilities want out (Voice of San Diego)
- Maybe it’s not what we need? Uber wants to be the “Amazon” of transportation (SpaceDaily)
- Amazon model of cheap single-package home deliveries is not sustainable (Forbes)
- Officials “had to” pause a women’s race when the lead caught up with the men’s race (The Guardian)
- In the Netherlands, e-bikes sales are outstripping sales of regular bikes (Forbes)
