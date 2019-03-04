Today’s Headlines

Santa Maria will hold its first Open Streets event (Santa Maria Times)

You can’t take on climate change without tackling sprawl (Grist)

The Green New Deal is forcing legislators to take a stand (US News)

Community Choice energy aggregators could become power monopolies because big utilities want out (Voice of San Diego)

Maybe it’s not what we need? Uber wants to be the “Amazon” of transportation (SpaceDaily)

Amazon model of cheap single-package home deliveries is not sustainable (Forbes)

Officials “had to” pause a women’s race when the lead caught up with the men’s race (The Guardian)

In the Netherlands, e-bikes sales are outstripping sales of regular bikes (Forbes)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF