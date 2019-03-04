Today’s Headlines

  • Santa Maria will hold its first Open Streets event (Santa Maria Times)
  • You can’t take on climate change without tackling sprawl (Grist)
  • The Green New Deal is forcing legislators to take a stand (US News)
  • Community Choice energy aggregators could become power monopolies because big utilities want out (Voice of San Diego)
  • Maybe it’s not what we need? Uber wants to be the “Amazon” of transportation (SpaceDaily)
  • Amazon model of cheap single-package home deliveries is not sustainable (Forbes)
  • Officials “had to” pause a women’s race when the lead caught up with the men’s race (The Guardian)
  • In the Netherlands, e-bikes sales are outstripping sales of regular bikes (Forbes)

