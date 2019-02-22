Today’s Headlines
- Trump administration gives Koch industries what it asked for in clean car negotiations (DeSmog)
- Talks on fuel economy standards are over (LA Times)
- Sen. Moorlach, explaining his no-speed-limit bill, says he has no data backing assertions on safety, GHGs (Road and Track)
- California drivers couldn’t handle no-speed-limit highways (Fresno Bee)
- Consumer Reports weighs in on how to make the world safer for pedestrians
- Maybe by tearing down the freeway? (Sacramento News & Review)
- Central Valley city of Gustine didn’t get a federal grant for a bike path; then it did, and now has to figure out how to move forward (Westside Connect)
- San Francisco needs a lot more bike racks, says SFBC (Curbed, SF Examiner)
- NYPD’s anti-bike crusade (Outside Online)
- You can get a ticket for walking in the roadway, even when sidewalks are too dangerous (MTL Blog)
- Snow!!! (LA Times)
