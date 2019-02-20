Today’s Headlines
- Trump wants high-speed rail money back (LA Times, Bloomberg, CNN, Tribune, NY Times)
- More on bill to remove speed limits on CA highways (LA Times)
- Why U.S. cities are becoming more dangerous for bicyclists and pedestrians (The Conversation)
- Robots want some space on the sidewalk (Scientific American)
- MTA releases environmental report on Union Station improvements (LA Downtown News)
- San Diego considers a bike-pedestrian bridge to the beach (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Street Story gives Californians a way to report bike and pedestrian collisions, near-misses (Berkeleyan)
- In Santa Cruz, bike rental businesses say Jump bikes have taken business away (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- California’s cap-and-trade system invests in sustainable development (Capital Public Radio)
- EV programs need to remember disadvantaged communities (Future Structure)
- Cow farts are now fueling trucks and heating houses in SoCal (OC Breeze)
