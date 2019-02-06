Today’s Headlines

  • Rich City Rides keeps transforming lives, one bike at a time (Richmond Standard)
  • Mr. Road Show explains “Complete Streets” (Mercury News)
  • The micromobility gold rush has left behind a few important ideas, like safety (CityLab)
  • Air pollution from vehicles: People of color bear the biggest burden (Union of Concerned Scientists)
  • Self-driving cars will never be moral (Fast Company)
  • Lyft is working to prevent cities from governing ride-hail companies (Human Transit)
  • Snow! (LA Times)
  • A new scale will rate the severity of west coast storms (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF