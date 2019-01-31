Today’s Headlines
- CARB is developing “clean miles” standards for ridehail companies (Green Car Congress)
- Finally: a proposal for rail through the Sepulveda Pass (LA Times)
- Solvang postpones Mission Drive bike lane project (Santa Maria Times)
- No one really knows how driverless cars will change cities (Governing)
- Inside the transportation data tug of war (Move Forward)
- PG&E and the high costs of climate risk (NY Times)
- L.A. approves $120 million to encourage faster, cheaper homeless housing (LA Times)
- Seattle is talking about congestion pricing, too (Crosscut)
- Winter is no reason to stop riding a bike (CityLab)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF