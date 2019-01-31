Today’s Headlines

  • CARB is developing “clean miles” standards for ridehail companies (Green Car Congress)
  • Finally: a proposal for rail through the Sepulveda Pass (LA Times)
  • Solvang postpones Mission Drive bike lane project (Santa Maria Times)
  • No one really knows how driverless cars will change cities (Governing)
  • Inside the transportation data tug of war (Move Forward)
  • PG&E and the high costs of climate risk (NY Times)
  • L.A. approves $120 million to encourage faster, cheaper homeless housing (LA Times)
  • Seattle is talking about congestion pricing, too (Crosscut)
  • Winter is no reason to stop riding a bike (CityLab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF