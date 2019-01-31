Today’s Headlines

CARB is developing “clean miles” standards for ridehail companies (Green Car Congress)

Finally: a proposal for rail through the Sepulveda Pass (LA Times)

Solvang postpones Mission Drive bike lane project (Santa Maria Times)

No one really knows how driverless cars will change cities (Governing)

Inside the transportation data tug of war (Move Forward)

PG&E and the high costs of climate risk (NY Times)

L.A. approves $120 million to encourage faster, cheaper homeless housing (LA Times)

Seattle is talking about congestion pricing, too (Crosscut)

Winter is no reason to stop riding a bike (CityLab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF