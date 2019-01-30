Today’s Headlines
- Congestion pricing us the only way to fix our transportation system (Curbed)
- And it can fix transportation inequities (NRDC)
- Will San Francisco finally start charging people to drive down Lombard Street? (SF Chronicle)
- Transit deserts and extreme commutes: In an unequal America, getting to work can be hell (The Nation)
- Four cities explore new transit fare payment systems (Smart Cities Dive)
- The future of PG&E, and of utilities (Sierra Club)
- CA legislators demand to know where the “mystery surcharge” on gasoline is from (Enterprise-Record)
- New service offers door-to-door car rides to L.A. Metro (Wired)
- Train upgrade projects in California get completed early (Progressive Railroading)
