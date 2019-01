Santa Cruz Plans to Raise Parking Fees to Encourage More Walking/Bicycling/Transit (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

UCLA’s Scooter Study Gets National Attention (WaPo)

State Workers Can Get Reimbursed for E-Bike/Scooter Rentals (SacBee)

Long Beach Goes Local, Hires New Company to Run Bike Share (LB Post)

South Pasadena Ready to Join Mammoth “626 Open Streets” Event (SoPas News)

Should SFBC Take Money from Car Companies? (S.F. Examiner)

You Probably Don’t Know What A Sharrow Means (L.A. Daily News)

Supervisor vs. Advocate for Golden Gate Bridge Board (SFExaminer)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF