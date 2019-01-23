Today’s (Belated) Headlines
- San Jose Mayor Talks About His Scary Bike Crash (KCBS)
- Pedestrians Killed by Car Drivers Surged in 2018 in San Diego (Union-Tribune)
- L.A. Metro Looks To End ExpressLane Scofflaws (Whittier Daily News)
- Another Operator Sues AC Transit (Curbed)
- President Decides to Attack Cleanliness of SF Streets for Some Reason (SacBee)
- Potential for More Freeway Tolls Near L.A. Gets Some Press Out of the Region (Union-Tribune)
- New Company Will Clean Up Scooter, E-Bike “Clutter”… (NBC San Diego)
- …Guess It Beats Dumping them at the Dump (My Northwest)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF