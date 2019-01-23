Today’s (Belated) Headlines

San Jose Mayor Talks About His Scary Bike Crash (KCBS) Pedestrians Killed by Car Drivers Surged in 2018 in San Diego (Union-Tribune) L.A. Metro Looks To End ExpressLane Scofflaws (Whittier Daily News) Another Operator Sues AC Transit (Curbed) President Decides to Attack Cleanliness of SF Streets for Some Reason (SacBee) Potential for More Freeway Tolls Near L.A. Gets Some Press Out of the Region (Union-Tribune) New Company Will Clean Up Scooter, E-Bike “Clutter”… (NBC San Diego) …Guess It Beats Dumping them at the Dump (My Northwest)



