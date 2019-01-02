Today’s Headlines

Happy New Year and Welcome to 2019, all!

  • Mayor of San Jose injured when SUV driver right-hooks him (SF Chronicle)
  • Senator Scott Wiener named chair of state housing committee (Curbed)
  • Chula Vista is proud of its bicycling achievements (The Star News)
  • New York is jealous of California transit? (New York Times)
  • Fairfax approves plans for limited “upgrades” for pedestrian safety, so as not to lose grant money (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Humboldt Bay Trail recommended for state funding (North Coast Journal)
  • Paradise ignored warnings, had inadequate evacuation plans (LA Times)
  • First CA permit for carrying passengers in driverless cars awarded to Zoox (Bloomberg)
  • In Arizona, people are attacking autonomous vehicles (NY Times)

