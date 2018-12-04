Today’s Headlines
- Parking in L.A. County takes up more space than all of Manhattan (Curbed)
- Asm. Ting introduces bill to require electrification of cars (SF Chronicle)
- White House expects to end subsidies for electric cars and renewables (The Hill)
- The election results are good news for air quality and climate (Capitol Weekly)
- Feds issue full funding for OC Streetcar (Progressive Railroading)
- The secret to good health may be a walk in the park (NY Times)
- Sen Weiner re-introduces bill to encourage high-density housing near transit (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
- Sens. Weiner and Allen propose repeal of law that subjects low-income rental housing to a local vote (Long Beach Post)
- The recently completed legislative session, by the numbers (Capitol Weekly)
- Remember Amazon’s HQ2 competition? The company gathered a lot of data from cities (NY Magazine)
- San Jose tries a different approach: Welcoming a Google campus but offering no tax incentives (CityLab)
- Gas stations vent a lot more dangerous vapor than previously thought (SSTI)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF