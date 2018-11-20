Today’s Headlines
- Uber drops e-bikes in San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Tiny vehicles and the new safety in numbers (Medium)
- Autonomous vehicles could lead to decrease in car ownership, but only in cities (Axios)
- Join Strong Towns to document Black Friday parking use (Strong Towns)
- HSR opponents say state auditor report means HSR must die (Press Telegram)
- Solana Beach getting serious about plastics ban (LA Times)
- The air in California has been really, really bad (Bloomberg)
- Now it’s the “radical environmentalists” who are to blame for California fires, according to the very uninformed Trump administration (LA Times)
- Trouble at HQ means a big bicycle retailer may close stores nationally (News Observer)
- Why affordable housing is scarce in progressive cities (Curbed)
- Prevent urban sprawl, save money (World Resources Institute)
- Very scary: Trump administration hints it might share census information (Washington Post)
