Today’s Headlines

  • Uber drops e-bikes in San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Tiny vehicles and the new safety in numbers (Medium)
  • Autonomous vehicles could lead to decrease in car ownership, but only in cities (Axios)
  • Join Strong Towns to document Black Friday parking use (Strong Towns)
  • HSR opponents say state auditor report means HSR must die (Press Telegram)
  • Solana Beach getting serious about plastics ban (LA Times)
  • The air in California has been really, really bad (Bloomberg)
  • Now it’s the “radical environmentalists” who are to blame for California fires, according to the very uninformed Trump administration (LA Times)
  • Trouble at HQ means a big bicycle retailer may close stores nationally (News Observer)
  • Why affordable housing is scarce in progressive cities (Curbed)
  • Prevent urban sprawl, save money (World Resources Institute)
  • Very scary: Trump administration hints it might share census information (Washington Post)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF