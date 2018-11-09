Today’s Headlines

  • Ford buys Spin e-scooter startup (SF Chronicle, Wall Street Journal, The Verge)
  • San Jose to launch autonomous shuttles between downtown, shopping district (Mercury News)
  • More protected bike lanes coming to SF (ABC7)
  • California’s next governor wants to build 3.5 million new homes (Curbed)
  • More election analysis:
    • Orange County’s “blue wave” has been building for decades (OC Register)
    • There are still a lot of ballots to count (CALmatters)
    • As the dust settles, it’s time to talk about infrastructure (Politico)
    • ….and maybe climate change legislation? (Washington Examiner)
  • Where to watch other people stuck in traffic (KQED)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF