Today’s Headlines
- Jenny Graham just rode her bike around the world in 124 days (Bicycling)
- Downtown Berkeley gets a revamped BART station–timelapse video (BART)
- CA Transportation Commission awards $$ to improve Metrolink service (Inside the Games)
- and to widen Highway 99 in the Central Valley (Madera Tribune)
- and Highway 5 in Shasta, too (Record Searchlight)
- How transportation funding really works: Pedestrians, bicyclists subsidize a highway in Idaho (Idaho Press)
- In San Jose, homeless families allowed to sleep in cars in a city parking lot (East Bay Times)
- The problem(s) with “Humans of HUD” (CityLab)
- Thanks, climate change: Valley fever is spreading (BuzzFeed)
- No I’m not: Martha Stewart on being “too old” to ride a bike (People)
