Today’s Headlines
- Some coverage of International Walk to School Day (KESQ, Ventura County Star)
- Bicycling Magazine ranks the best U.S. cities for biking
- Europe forms an All Powerful Bicycle Lobby (Forbes)
- See a video tour of current high speed rail construction (USHSR)
- CPUC will raise fees for joining government-run clean energy programs–to protect private utilities (SF Chronicle)
- Oakland voters to weigh in on whether to tax empty properties to help homeless (Marketplace)
- Central Valley Congressman Devin Nunes, facing a serious election challenge, spends $ to attack the Fresno Bee (LA Times)
