Today’s Headlines
- Campbell City Council wants to ban scooters (NBC)
- Bicyclists say Caltrain bike plan isn’t good enough (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- CA will (slightly) alter road signs alerting people that projects are funded by SB1 (LA Times)
- California highways and bridges get a bad grade from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ABC7)
- LA Mayor stumps against Prop 6 (LA Times)
- NBC follows $182m from oil and gas industry to California politicians
- San Francisco’s use of gasoline is rising (SF Examiner)
- The city manager who got tired of NIMBYs and quit (SF Gate)
- The fate of some of the 1,217 bills that passed the CA legislature this session (LA Times)
- A look at Governor Brown’s bill signing—and vetoing—history (LA Times)
