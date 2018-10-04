Today’s Headlines

Campbell City Council wants to ban scooters (NBC)

Bicyclists say Caltrain bike plan isn’t good enough (San Mateo Daily Journal)

CA will (slightly) alter road signs alerting people that projects are funded by SB1 (LA Times)

California highways and bridges get a bad grade from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ABC7)

LA Mayor stumps against Prop 6 (LA Times)

NBC follows $182m from oil and gas industry to California politicians

San Francisco’s use of gasoline is rising (SF Examiner)

The city manager who got tired of NIMBYs and quit (SF Gate)

The fate of some of the 1,217 bills that passed the CA legislature this session (LA Times)

A look at Governor Brown’s bill signing—and vetoing—history (LA Times)

