Today’s Headlines
- Once again, with feeling: Lowering speeds can reduce crashes (SSTI)
- Santa Cruz to get a new library, no, jk, that’s a parking garage (Systemic Failure)
- Tomorrow is California Clean Air Day (Daily Bulletin)
- Could a misleading title for gas tax repeal affect its outcome? (CALmatters)
- Democrat challenger in Orange County loses labor endorsement when she comes out in support of gas tax repeal (CALmatters)
- BART housing bill signed (Curbed)
- UC Berkeley study: California needs rent control (Long Beach Post)
- What effects would Wiener’s unsuccessful housing bill have had on communities? (Urban Displacement Project)
- An explainer on gentrification (Architectural Record)
- CARB’s trio of clean transportation actions (NGTnews)
- UC Professor Dan Sperling on California’s broken transportation system (CALmatters)
- Clean energy is at stake in these state governor elections (Daily Bulletin)
