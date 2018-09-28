Today’s Headlines
- Jump bike rollout in Sacramento has been a raging success, but the Sacramento Bee focuses on complaints
- Uber plans to install e-bike charging stations in Sacramento (SlashGear)
- CA could be rolling all-electric buses by…. 2040 (Mercury News)
- Clipper card needs an overhaul, but first the fare structure needs work (Curbed)
- Contract awarded for OC Streetcar (LA Times)
- Gas tax repeal would limit future tax increases (KALW)
- Another climate change repercussion: Spike in Valley Fever (CALmatters)
- Farmers join fight against climate change (CALmatters)
- MTC identifies 700 acres of public land in the Bay Area that could be used for affordable housing (Daily Cal)
