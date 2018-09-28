Today’s Headlines

  • Jump bike rollout in Sacramento has been a raging success, but the Sacramento Bee focuses on complaints
  • Uber plans to install e-bike charging stations in Sacramento (SlashGear)
  • CA could be rolling all-electric buses by…. 2040 (Mercury News)
  • Clipper card needs an overhaul, but first the fare structure needs work (Curbed)
  • Contract awarded for OC Streetcar (LA Times)
  • Gas tax repeal would limit future tax increases (KALW)
  • Another climate change repercussion: Spike in Valley Fever (CALmatters)
  • Farmers join fight against climate change (CALmatters)
  • MTC identifies 700 acres of public land in the Bay Area that could be used for affordable housing (Daily Cal)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF