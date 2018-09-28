Today’s Headlines

Jump bike rollout in Sacramento has been a raging success, but the Sacramento Bee focuses on complaints

Uber plans to install e-bike charging stations in Sacramento (SlashGear)

CA could be rolling all-electric buses by…. 2040 (Mercury News)

Clipper card needs an overhaul, but first the fare structure needs work (Curbed)

Contract awarded for OC Streetcar (LA Times)

Gas tax repeal would limit future tax increases (KALW)

Another climate change repercussion: Spike in Valley Fever (CALmatters)

Farmers join fight against climate change (CALmatters)

MTC identifies 700 acres of public land in the Bay Area that could be used for affordable housing (Daily Cal)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF