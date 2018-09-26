Today’s Headlines
- Yikes! SF’s new Transbay Transit Center has a crack in ceiling beam (SF Chronicle)
- Proposed ballot initiative would end California high-speed rail (Capital Public Radio)
- Bike dealers feeling the squeeze from tariffs (Marin Independent Journal)
- Ongoing hearings on auto efficiency standards: Even carmakers say “don’t scrap them” (KTTC)
- CA considers higher incentives for electric car buyers (Bloomberg)
- Gas tax measures on ballots in four states (Governing)
- Homeland Security patrolling BART is “normal”?? (SF Chronicle)
