Today’s Headlines

Yikes! SF’s new Transbay Transit Center has a crack in ceiling beam (SF Chronicle)

Proposed ballot initiative would end California high-speed rail (Capital Public Radio)

Bike dealers feeling the squeeze from tariffs (Marin Independent Journal)

Ongoing hearings on auto efficiency standards: Even carmakers say “don’t scrap them” (KTTC)

CA considers higher incentives for electric car buyers (Bloomberg)

Gas tax measures on ballots in four states (Governing)

Homeland Security patrolling BART is “normal”?? (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF