Today’s Headlines

  • Yikes! SF’s new Transbay Transit Center has a crack in ceiling beam (SF Chronicle)
  • Proposed ballot initiative would end California high-speed rail (Capital Public Radio)
  • Bike dealers feeling the squeeze from tariffs (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Ongoing hearings on auto efficiency standards: Even carmakers say “don’t scrap them” (KTTC)
  • CA considers higher incentives for electric car buyers (Bloomberg)
  • Gas tax measures on ballots in four states (Governing)
  • Homeland Security patrolling BART is “normal”?? (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF