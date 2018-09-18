Today’s Headlines
- Bikes are climate action (Learned On)
- Traveling with kids shows how great transit could be (Curbed)
- Media build up story that scooters are dangerous, say cities are “naive” not to heavily regulate them (Gov Tech)
- Not a joke: Prop 6 proponents say the gas tax is “terrorism” (10News)
- Carpool lane rules tighten, “clean car” owners get mad (LA Times)
- Strong Towns takes a deep dive into zoning, specifically Austin’s attempts to fix it
- Mill Valley seeks to be named “bicycle friendly” (Marin Independent Journal)
- “Beg buttons” don’t make things safer for pedestrians (Berkeleyside)
