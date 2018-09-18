Today’s Headlines

Bikes are climate action (Learned On)

Traveling with kids shows how great transit could be (Curbed)

Media build up story that scooters are dangerous, say cities are “naive” not to heavily regulate them (Gov Tech)

Not a joke: Prop 6 proponents say the gas tax is “terrorism” (10News)

Carpool lane rules tighten, “clean car” owners get mad (LA Times)

Strong Towns takes a deep dive into zoning, specifically Austin’s attempts to fix it

Mill Valley seeks to be named “bicycle friendly” (Marin Independent Journal)

“Beg buttons” don’t make things safer for pedestrians (Berkeleyside)

