Today’s Headlines
- LA Times wraps up the CA legislative session
- Transit data sharing: what’s the worst that could happen? (Future Structure)
- How a transportation safety net could help prevent homelessness (KPBS)
- Studying plans for Solano County’s “tangled heart”–a highway interchange (Daily Republic)
- Negative-carbon oil? California is pondering it (Forbes)
- Bringing old bikes back to life (Mercury News)
- BART lightens up on increased police presence on trains (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF