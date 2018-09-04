Today’s Headlines

  • LA Times wraps up the CA legislative session
  • Transit data sharing: what’s the worst that could happen? (Future Structure)
  • How a transportation safety net could help prevent homelessness (KPBS)
  • Studying plans for Solano County’s “tangled heart”–a highway interchange (Daily Republic)
  • Negative-carbon oil? California is pondering it (Forbes)
  • Bringing old bikes back to life (Mercury News)
  • BART lightens up on increased police presence on trains (SF Chronicle)

