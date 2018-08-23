SGV Connect 25: Bike Improvements in Monterey Park and a Look at Attempts to Roll Back the Gas Tax

In Monterey Park, the city council narrowly passed a plan to improve bicycle and pedestrian access throughout the city. In this week’s SGV Connect, Kris Fortin talks to Henry Lo about the state of play for bicycle advocacy in the city and its next steps. Lo, a member of the Monterey Park Unified School District Board, also discusses what role schools can take in creating healthier communities with improved access to public space.

Later, Damien Newton talks to Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry about the ballot proposition that would repeal a recently enacted state gas tax. The funds raised are already being used to repair roads and highways as well as improve transit throughout the state. However, the tax has become a political football, and Republicans are hoping to use it to score some electoral wins in November.

Coming Next Month: a preview of Pride of the Valley Open Streets event.

