Today’s Headlines
- Sacramento officer uses patrol vehicle to ram fleeing 16-year-old stopped for no bike light (ABC7)
- Monterey County transit sees increase in ridership; repeal of gas tax threatens those gains (The Californian)
- Science says: Biking is best (Bicycling)
- Let the people walk to Dodger Stadium (Bloomberg)
- Everything ends up on the sidewalk (CityLab)
- Environment is top concern for Californian voters; how that could play our for Republicans (Courthouse News)
- CA bill would aim energy sector towards 100% renewable sources (Grist)
- Among CTC allocations: $71.5m for truck lanes in Riverside County (Press-Enterprise)
- Mexico City commits to reducing traffic fatalities (Vision Zero Network)
