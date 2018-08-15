Today’s Headlines
- As a black man, this is how I walk through my neighborhood (Long Beach Daily Post)
- Racial segregation affects where we live and how we get around (CityLab)
- San Mateo County begins work on bike/pedestrian plan (SM Daily Journal)
- The scooter wars are no joke: Santa Monica gets a taste of what it would be like with NO SCOOTERS (Santa Monica Daily Press)
- Recently developed Playa Vista’s main street will become a pedestrian plaza (LA Times)
- Just stop using Level of Service as a planning metric (Strong Towns)
- It’s hard out there for a local city councilmember (California Planning & Development Report)
- To review: Trump hates California (Independent)
- Ontario’s move to cancel its cap-and-trade program is already hurting the region (The Record)
- Bangladesh protests over traffic deaths of two students bring city to a halt (CityLab)
