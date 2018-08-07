Today’s Headlines

Cars are running people over. So why are cops targeting pedestrians? (LA Times)

It’s time for transportation planners to address racial equity (Alta Planning)

Imperial County is developing electronic fare payments for transit (Calexico Chronicle)

San Francisco residents are fighting bike-share expansion (SF Examiner)

Rail policy organizations inexplicably honor rabid anti-rail activist Congressman Jeff Denham for “leadership” (Railway Age)

City leaders fight federal efficiency rollback, but they should be building streets to encourage less driving (Curbed)

The LeBron James bicycle interview (Wall Street Journal)

