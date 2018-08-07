Today’s Headlines
- Cars are running people over. So why are cops targeting pedestrians? (LA Times)
- It’s time for transportation planners to address racial equity (Alta Planning)
- Imperial County is developing electronic fare payments for transit (Calexico Chronicle)
- San Francisco residents are fighting bike-share expansion (SF Examiner)
- Rail policy organizations inexplicably honor rabid anti-rail activist Congressman Jeff Denham for “leadership” (Railway Age)
- City leaders fight federal efficiency rollback, but they should be building streets to encourage less driving (Curbed)
- The LeBron James bicycle interview (Wall Street Journal)
