Today’s Headlines

  • Cars are running people over. So why are cops targeting pedestrians? (LA Times)
  • It’s time for transportation planners to address racial equity (Alta Planning)
  • Imperial County is developing electronic fare payments for transit (Calexico Chronicle)
  • San Francisco residents are fighting bike-share expansion (SF Examiner)
  • Rail policy organizations inexplicably honor rabid anti-rail activist Congressman Jeff Denham for “leadership” (Railway Age)
  • City leaders fight federal efficiency rollback, but they should be building streets to encourage less driving (Curbed)
  • The LeBron James bicycle interview (Wall Street Journal)

