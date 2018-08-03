Today’s Headlines
- Uber, Lyft agree to new tax in SF (SF Weekly)
- Berkeley is blocking bike-share competition (Berkeleyside)
- Why LeBron is giving every student at his new school a bike (Bicycling)
- What everyone else can do in the face of federal resistance to clean transportation (Council on Foreign Relations)
- How Trump’s proposed rules would affect California—if they survive in court (CalMatters)
- Prefab apartment building for UC Berkeley students goes up in four days (Berkeleyside)
