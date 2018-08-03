Today’s Headlines

Uber, Lyft agree to new tax in SF (SF Weekly)

Berkeley is blocking bike-share competition (Berkeleyside)

Why LeBron is giving every student at his new school a bike (Bicycling)

What everyone else can do in the face of federal resistance to clean transportation (Council on Foreign Relations)

How Trump’s proposed rules would affect California—if they survive in court (CalMatters)

Prefab apartment building for UC Berkeley students goes up in four days (Berkeleyside)

