Today’s Headlines

That time we almost saved the planet (NY Times)

Trump’s EPA formally launches attack on California clean car rules (LA Times)

Trump officials link fuel economy rules to deadly crashes. Uh, no (NY Times) …and no (LA Times)

Want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? Ride transit. [Also: support transit. And fight for better transit.] (SF Chronicle)

How California is pioneering “energy justice” (Yale Environment 360)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF