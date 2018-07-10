Local Public Transportation Projects Receive $97 Million

California’s Low Carbon Transit Operations Program just announced grants to 152 local transportation projects throughout the state. The awards include programs to provide free and reduced fares, expand transit service, purchase zero-emission buses, and improve bus stops.

The Low Carbon Transit Program is one of several programs aimed at helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It provides money for both operations and capital programs to help transit agencies improve services and options for getting around. These relatively small projects—a list can be found here—can help encourage people to take transit, as well as make it an even cleaner alternative to other modes.

One of the program’s priorities is to serve communities that have suffered from a lack of investment in the past. More than 130 of these projects claim to benefit disadvantaged communities in some way, either by serving or being located in one.

The size of these awards is pretty small compared to the amounts currently going out to highway projects around the state. And this list highlights the piecemeal way California approaches transit—as an add-on that exists to meet a few travel needs rather than as an integral part of the state’s transportation system that almost everyone can access and count on.

It’s only a start.

A few examples of the awards: