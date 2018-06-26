Today’s Headlines
- Gas tax repeal qualifies for November ballot; backers promise to spend millions to get it passed (LA Times)
- Sacramento is waiting for its streetcar money (Sacramento Bee)
- Redlands Passenger Rail project expects to deploy a first-of-its-kind battery-operated locomotive (Whittier Daily News)
- SF Bay Area to get a fuel-cell-powered ferry (SF Chronicle)
- Port of Stockton will deploy a mobile electric power station (The Record)
- It’s time for L.A. to put up or shut up about housing near transit (LA Times)
- People of color are leading on climate, and CA lawmakers are lagging behind (Latino Rebels)
- San Mateo, Facebook partner on improvements to Dumbarton transportation corridor (Construction Dive)
- Silicon Valley bus drivers may lost their sleeping quarters (SF Chronicle)
- MTC, ABAG want to hear your transformative transportation idea (PR Newswire)
