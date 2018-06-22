Today’s Headlines

  • Data show that “distracted walking” is not the scourge some make it out to be (Curbed)
  • How sprawl makes walkable places more expensive (CNU Public Square)
  • Not enough housing means more traffic, not less (Mercury News)
  • Public transit ridership is declining in wealthy cities (The Economist)
  • PG&E, San Joaquin Transit collaborate on electric vehicle pilot program (Business Wire)
  • Cars don’t pay rent, but maybe they oughta (Transportist)
  • Learning and teaching about Mileage Based User Fees (Transport Topics)
  • Twenty things a city can do to improve public life (Curbed)
  • Homelessness: Don’t blame big tech—it’s all of us (Wired)
  • What Next Door can teach us about ourselves (Atlantic)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF