Today’s Headlines
- Data show that “distracted walking” is not the scourge some make it out to be (Curbed)
- How sprawl makes walkable places more expensive (CNU Public Square)
- Not enough housing means more traffic, not less (Mercury News)
- Public transit ridership is declining in wealthy cities (The Economist)
- PG&E, San Joaquin Transit collaborate on electric vehicle pilot program (Business Wire)
- Cars don’t pay rent, but maybe they oughta (Transportist)
- Learning and teaching about Mileage Based User Fees (Transport Topics)
- Twenty things a city can do to improve public life (Curbed)
- Homelessness: Don’t blame big tech—it’s all of us (Wired)
- What Next Door can teach us about ourselves (Atlantic)
