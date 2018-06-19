Today’s Headlines

Koch brothers are pouring money into fighting transit projects (New York Times)

CA congressional rep introduces federal bill to protect bus drivers from attack (SGVT)

To build a better bus system, ask bus drivers (CityLab)

Bay Area transit costs are among the highest in the nation, but they don’t have to be (Curbed)

My other bike is a vessel of light (Dirt Rag)

Helping communities cope with climate change (Capitol Weekly)

To reduce emissions, charge fees (State Smart Transportation Initiative)

CA to test license plates with changing messages (IEEE)

State considers selling commercial ads on electronic highway safety signs (Future Structure)

What if autonomous vehicles make us more dependent on cars? What if they make us less safe? (The Conversation)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF