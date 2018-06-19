Today’s Headlines
- Koch brothers are pouring money into fighting transit projects (New York Times)
- CA congressional rep introduces federal bill to protect bus drivers from attack (SGVT)
- To build a better bus system, ask bus drivers (CityLab)
- Bay Area transit costs are among the highest in the nation, but they don’t have to be (Curbed)
- My other bike is a vessel of light (Dirt Rag)
- Helping communities cope with climate change (Capitol Weekly)
- To reduce emissions, charge fees (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- CA to test license plates with changing messages (IEEE)
- State considers selling commercial ads on electronic highway safety signs (Future Structure)
- What if autonomous vehicles make us more dependent on cars? What if they make us less safe? (The Conversation)
