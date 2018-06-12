Today’s Headlines

  • The racial dynamics of housing bill SB 827 (Next City)
  • Traffic signals favor cars and delay pedestrians (Transportist)
  • Twelve graphs that argue the case for urban cycling (Guardian)
  • Electric buses pencil out (RouteFifty)
  • Sacramento bus riders get “leaning benches” (Sacramento Bee)
  • Caltrain’s “bikes board first” policy reduces boarding times, and will expand (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • California and car makers agree on emissions standards (Planetizen)
  • Waymo is about to multiply its self-driving fleet by a hundred (The Verge)
  • Tesla adds new self-driving features as crash investigations continue (Silicon Angle)

