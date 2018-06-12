Today’s Headlines
- The racial dynamics of housing bill SB 827 (Next City)
- Traffic signals favor cars and delay pedestrians (Transportist)
- Twelve graphs that argue the case for urban cycling (Guardian)
- Electric buses pencil out (RouteFifty)
- Sacramento bus riders get “leaning benches” (Sacramento Bee)
- Caltrain’s “bikes board first” policy reduces boarding times, and will expand (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- California and car makers agree on emissions standards (Planetizen)
- Waymo is about to multiply its self-driving fleet by a hundred (The Verge)
- Tesla adds new self-driving features as crash investigations continue (Silicon Angle)
Thank you for your support for Streetsblog California! It’s not too late to donate and be entered in a raffle for a signed copy of Donald Shoup’s Parking and Cities
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF