Today’s Headlines

The racial dynamics of housing bill SB 827 (Next City)

Traffic signals favor cars and delay pedestrians (Transportist)

Twelve graphs that argue the case for urban cycling (Guardian)

Electric buses pencil out (RouteFifty)

Sacramento bus riders get “leaning benches” (Sacramento Bee)

Caltrain’s “bikes board first” policy reduces boarding times, and will expand (San Mateo Daily Journal)

California and car makers agree on emissions standards (Planetizen)

Waymo is about to multiply its self-driving fleet by a hundred (The Verge)

Tesla adds new self-driving features as crash investigations continue (Silicon Angle)

Thank you for your support for Streetsblog California! It’s not too late to donate and be entered in a raffle for a signed copy of Donald Shoup’s Parking and Cities

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF