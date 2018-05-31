Today’s Headlines
- Thanks to Donald Shoup, parking is now a sexy topic for planners (CityLab)
- Foothill Boulevard in Claremont about to get bike, ped, stormwater improvements (Daily Bulletin)
- SoCal Edison installs 1,000th EV charger (Orange County Register)
- Marin County scores a Caltrans planning grant to study sea level adaptation (Patch)
- Path clear for affordable apartments at Milpitas BART station (Mercury News)
- Roads/parking lots/development—human-made impervious surfaces—make climate change-induced floods worse (Slate)
- Seattle has “secret” underground passages for pedestrians (Seattle Times)
- Cities suffer financially when local newspapers shut down (CityLab)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF