Today’s Headlines

Thanks to Donald Shoup, parking is now a sexy topic for planners (CityLab)

Foothill Boulevard in Claremont about to get bike, ped, stormwater improvements (Daily Bulletin)

SoCal Edison installs 1,000th EV charger (Orange County Register)

Marin County scores a Caltrans planning grant to study sea level adaptation (Patch)

Path clear for affordable apartments at Milpitas BART station (Mercury News)

Roads/parking lots/development—human-made impervious surfaces—make climate change-induced floods worse (Slate)

Seattle has “secret” underground passages for pedestrians (Seattle Times)

Cities suffer financially when local newspapers shut down (CityLab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF