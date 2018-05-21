Today’s Headlines
- Modesto celebrates bicycling (Modesto Bee)
- Don’t get too excited about Bike to Work Day (CityLab)
- L.A. will convert a steep street to one-way and restrict turns for safety (NBC)
- When roads prioritize cars, pedestrians are faulted for getting hit (Austin Monitor)
- Urban bridges need to make room for bikes and pedestrians (Fast Company)
- Brown calls gas tax repeal “a political stunt” (Daily News)
- Local areas tout projects funded by gas tax:
- Highways and transit in San Diego County (KUSI)
- Main Street redesign in Woodland with bike lanes, transit, sidewalk improvements (Daily Democrat)
- Bridge over railroad crossing in Ventura (VC Star)
- Imjin Parkway in Monterey to be widened, with medians, bike lanes, sidewalks, roundabouts (Monterey Herald)
- Highway interchange in Concord will get wider, faster (East County Today)
- Highway 101 through Bay Area to get express lanes, new ramps (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Pomona to build a homeless services center (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)
- Kaiser Permanente to invest $200m in affordable housing (SF Chronicle)
