  • Modesto celebrates bicycling (Modesto Bee)
  • Don’t get too excited about Bike to Work Day (CityLab)
  • L.A. will convert a steep street to one-way and restrict turns for safety (NBC)
  • When roads prioritize cars, pedestrians are faulted for getting hit (Austin Monitor)
  • Urban bridges need to make room for bikes and pedestrians (Fast Company)
  • Brown calls gas tax repeal “a political stunt” (Daily News)
  • Local areas tout projects funded by gas tax:
    • Highways and transit in San Diego County (KUSI)
    • Main Street redesign in Woodland with bike lanes, transit, sidewalk improvements (Daily Democrat)
    • Bridge over railroad crossing in Ventura (VC Star)
    • Imjin Parkway in Monterey to be widened, with medians, bike lanes, sidewalks, roundabouts (Monterey Herald)
    • Highway interchange in Concord will get wider, faster (East County Today)
    • Highway 101 through Bay Area to get express lanes, new ramps (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • Pomona to build a homeless services center (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)
  • Kaiser Permanente to invest $200m in affordable housing (SF Chronicle)

