- Bike bridge to “test” 24-hour access (SF Chronicle)
- Caltrain considers a fare hike (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- Sharks sue over BART extension to downtown San Jose because they were promised parking (SFgate)
- Republican candidates are counting on the gas tax repeal to lift all their boats (LA Times) (Press Enterprise)
- Breakdown of what San Diego’s $41m transit award will go towards (MTS)
- Advice for transit agencies facing autonomous vehicle hype (TransitCenter)
- There will be no exit from California’s housing hell (CityLab)
- The pleasure and pain of being California, according to the New York Times
- Lovin’ those vintage bikes in Long Beach (ABC)
