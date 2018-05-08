Today’s Headlines

Bike bridge to “test” 24-hour access (SF Chronicle)

Caltrain considers a fare hike (San Mateo Daily Journal)

Sharks sue over BART extension to downtown San Jose because they were promised parking (SFgate)

Republican candidates are counting on the gas tax repeal to lift all their boats (LA Times) (Press Enterprise)

Breakdown of what San Diego’s $41m transit award will go towards (MTS)

Advice for transit agencies facing autonomous vehicle hype (TransitCenter)

There will be no exit from California’s housing hell (CityLab)

The pleasure and pain of being California, according to the New York Times

Lovin’ those vintage bikes in Long Beach (ABC)

