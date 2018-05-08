Today’s Headlines

  • Bike bridge to “test” 24-hour access (SF Chronicle)
  • Caltrain considers a fare hike (San Mateo Daily Journal)
  • Sharks sue over BART extension to downtown San Jose because they were promised parking (SFgate)
  • Republican candidates are counting on the gas tax repeal to lift all their boats (LA Times) (Press Enterprise)
  • Breakdown of what San Diego’s $41m transit award will go towards (MTS)
  • Advice for transit agencies facing autonomous vehicle hype (TransitCenter)
  • There will be no exit from California’s housing hell (CityLab)
  • The pleasure and pain of being California, according to the New York Times
  • Lovin’ those vintage bikes in Long Beach (ABC)

